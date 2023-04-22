Samboan accident: Multicab falls into ravine; 12 people injured including 6 minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twelve people, including six minors, were injured after the multicab they were riding on fell into a ravine this Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, in Samboan town in southern Cebu.

This happened while they were on their way to a day care graduation ceremony from their barangay, Jumangpas, to the day care center in the town’s Barangay Poblacion.

Police Staff Sergeant Ressel Jabagat, investigator of the Samboan Police Station, told CDN Digital the accident happened at past 7 a.m. after the multicab driver allegedly lost the brakes of the vehicle when they reached Barangay Bonbon.

READ: Charges await vs truck driver in fatal Tuburan accident that killed professor

Injured in Samboan accident

According to initial investigation, police identified the adults injured as Casiano Dinaguit Goyha, 63 (the driver of the vehicle); Rebecca Ybañez Goyha, 66; Fabriola Catubig Valero, 55; Lourdes Aniñon Dinaguit, 57; Janet Asio Cawaling, 38; and Angelina Binondo Aniñon, 42.

Six minors, including a 4-year-old boy and girl, were also injured in the accident.

Three of the minors were grandchildren of the driver, Casiano Goyha.

READ: Young couple, daughter perish in tragic Danao City road accident; son survives

The report also said that all the victims were residents of Barangay Jumangpas in Samboan town.

Jabagat said that the injured 4-year-old boy and girl could have been the ones who graduated at the day care in Barangay Poblacion.

Lost brakes

Initial investigation further showed that when the driver lost his brakes in Barangay Bonbon, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overshoot the road and fall into the ravine.

Jabagat said that, fortunately, the vehicle only fell two meters from the side of the road when it landed squarely on a trunk of a coconut tree at the side of a ravine.

READ: Motorcycle driver avoids small pothole in Talisay, slams into another motorcycle; two hurt

The driver and the passengers, however, suffered injuries that prompted them to be rushed to the rural health unit in the area, but then they were all transferred to the Malabuyoc District Hospital for further treatment, where they were all admitted.

Jabagat said that he did not know what the injuries of the victims were and he had yet to check on the victims at the hospital on Sunday.

The municipality of Samboan is 98 kilometers south of Cebu City.

READ: 1 dead, 4 hurt in Zambales road crash

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP