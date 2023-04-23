Discussions

The story is told about a little boy who approached the priest after the mass and told him: “Father, I would like to give you my allowance money which I saved this week.” When the priest asked him why, almost in tears, the boy responded: “That’s because my father said to me during the mass that you are a poor preacher, the poorest one we ever had…”

—————–

In today’s Gospel (Luke 24, 13-35), the Lord joined the two disciples who were going to Emmaus and asked them: “What are you discussing as you walk along?” His presence made a difference in their journey. His presence enlightened them and enlivened them. It is His presence that makes us rich, in our thoughts, words, and deeds.

—————–

What are you “discussing” with yourself, most of the time? What are the issues that are important to you? What do you talk about, or even debate on with other people? What are the targets, the agenda that keep you on fire? What is your basic vision and mission in life? Go ahead, but make sure that you bring the Lord with you as you walk on. Ask Him to stay with you, and accompany you as journey on.

—————–

“What sort of things?” The Lord asks us today what do we usually talk, discuss, converse, and debate about? It would be good for us to check the quantity of our talking, and the quality of our talking. At the end of our lives, may we not be filled with regrets that we did not listen enough to God and to other people, and realize that all we really talked about was ourselves. May we not forget to talk about something or someone greater than ourselves.

—————–

“Were not our hearts burning within us while He spoke to us on the way and opened the Scriptures to us?” More and more, I realize that sharing about God is not so much about being impressive with our knowledge or ideas, as being expressive of what is in our hearts and letting the Word of God come alive, and real in people’s lives. And this really happens when we allow the Holy Spirit to use us. It is only with the Holy Spirit and with humble and loving hearts can we deeply spread the flame of God’s love.

—————–

“Stay with us, for it is nearly evening and the day is almost over.” Let this be our constant humble prayer as St. Padre Pio has so beautifully reminded us. Without the Lord, it is so easy for us to sin, to be proud, to be selfish, and be worldly. Without the Lord, we become so vain, and shallow, and spoiled with worldly pleasures, applause, and gratifications. Without the Lord, we get confused, we get disoriented and lost.

—————–

Sharing with you my prayer: Lord, hold my hands and stay with me so that in thought, words, and deeds, I do not become angry, proud, selfish, and offensive.

—————–

Walk to your Emmaus. Take time to walk with the Lord, and just converse with Him on the way. Tell Him whatever is in your heart and what’s going on in your life. And please listen to Him! Let Him talk of His plans, His advice, and most of all, let Him remind you of His constant and unconditional love for you. Enjoy your walk, enjoy His presence. Enjoy your journey to God’s heart.

—————–

Think about this: “Worry is when you talk to yourself about something that is difficult for you; prayer is when you talk about a difficult something to Someone who can help you.”

—————–

A moment with the Lord:Lord, remind us that life is not a monologue but a dialogue, with more of listening, and less speaking. Amen.

—————–

[email protected]

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP