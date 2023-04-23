Minglanilla accident: Motorcycle crashes into tricycle; 1 dead, 4 hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle driver, who was trying to avoid a vehicle parked at the side of the road, crashed instead into a tricycle traveling in the opposite lane.

The collision that happened this early morning in Barangay Poblacion Ward IV in Minglanilla town left one person dead and four others injured.

Police Major Arieza Otida, Minglanilla Police Station chief, said that one of the backriders of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old girl, died in the road accident.

Otida said, in the initial report, that the motorcycle driver, Mary Faith Progella, 20, and her other backrider, Joan de Castilla, 20, were hurt in the crash.

READ: Samboan accident: Multicab falls into ravine; 12 people injured including 6 minors

The tricycle driver, Johnrel Paul Soriano, 37, and his passenger, Elwin Cosep, 41, were also injured in the collision.

Those hurt in the accident were all brought to the hospital for treatment.

How it happened

Initial investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling on opposite lanes.

Progella of Lower Pakigne, Minglanilla town, came from Barangay Cadulawan and was heading to the national highway.

She also had two backriders with her.

The tricycle driven by Soriano of Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla town came from a barangay road in Poblacion Ward IV and heading towards Barangay Cadulawan. He had a passenger with him, Cosep.

READ: Carcar City road accident kills mother, son; father survives

The accident happened at 2:20 a.m. today, April 23, in Barangay Poblacion Ward IV.

Progella, who was driving her Yamaha Sniper 150 cc motorcycle, suddenly swerved to the left to avoid a vehicle who parked at the roadside.

But in swerving to the left, she encroached on the opposite lane of the road and collided with the tricycle, which was traversing the other lane.

All five persons involved in the accident were all rushed to the Minglanilla District Hospital for treatment, but the 17-year-old backrider was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Minglanilla town is located 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

ALSO READ

Charges await vs truck driver in fatal Tuburan accident that killed professor

Young couple, daughter perish in tragic Danao City road accident; son survives

Mother, son die in Antipolo City road crash

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP