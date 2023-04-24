Echo Appliance Center Cebu offers up to 70% Discount this Summer!

Cebu-based appliance retailer, Echo Appliance Center, offers huge discounts on its annual Summer Sale. With branches throughout Cebu, Echo Appliance Center caters to all your home and office appliance needs and carries significant brands like Samsung, Panasonic, and Sharp.

Chill at home with the hottest entertainment systems

Are you on the lookout for a new Smart TV? This summer, Echo Appliance Center offers an almost 50% discount on a 50-inch Samsung Smart TV.

Beat the summer heat with the latest air conditioning units

With heat indexes reaching all-time highs, now is the best time to invest in an air conditioning unit. Echo Appliance Center offers as low as P6,899.00 for an air conditioning unit.

Have a break from the summer heat with cool refreshments

With DC inverter technology, the 1-Door LG refrigerator offers significant savings for you in the long run. At Echo Appliance Center’s Summer Sale, get this unit for only P14,498.00

Finish your chores in a breeze with the latest tech

The twin-tub Electrolux washing machine with its air turbo dry will allow you to accomplish more daily tasks. Get this at the Echo Appliance Center Summer Sale for only P10,798.00.

All these and many more!

