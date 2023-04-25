Distribution of financial aid for Mandaue seniors starts April 26 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Senior Citizens in Mandaue City are scheduled to receive the first tranche of their financial assistance worth P4,000 starting Wednesday April 26, 2023.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Social Services, said that the ceremonial distribution will be held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Senior citizens from Centro, Guizo, and Mantuyong will be given first because they are near the complex and do not have gymnasiums.

The financial assistance of seniors from other barangays will be distributed in their gymnasiums and barangay halls from April 27 to May 5.

Those who cannot claim during their schedule can still do so at the City Treasurer’s Office.

All the allowances will be given in cash and will not be downloaded to their ATM cards.

Mandaue City has 27,900 qualified senior citizens and some of them are using cash cards. They receive P4,000 allowance twice a year.

Senior citizens shall personally claim their assistance upon presenting their original Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) ID and photocopy of the ID, which must contain three signatures.

Authorization letters will no longer be considered and accepted.

Senior citizens who are bedridden, are persons deprived of liberty within the city, have intellectual disability, or confined in a hospital within Cebu City and Mandaue City, shall receive their assistance through house-to-house distribution.

A house-to-house visitation will be scheduled and the allowance will be dispersed personnally by the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) together with the City Treasurer’s Office and authorized representative from the barangays.

If the senior citizens died after the validation schedule and was listed in the payroll, his/her husband, children, guardian, closest kin, may be authorized to claim the assistance and shall present original and photocopy of the OSCA ID, death certificate of the senior citizen, authorized claimant’s government-issued ID or a barangay certification.

