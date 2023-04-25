Cesafi on Moalboal brawl: No sanctions for the time being but…

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) said it won’t be imposing sanctions “for the time being” on those involved in an ugly post-game brawl in a tournament it sanctioned in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu recently.

In a press release signed by Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy, the league said the tournament in Moalboal shall continue and no sanction for the time being shall be imposed on those involved in the brawl.

However, the league issued a stern warning to the competing teams in the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament that any untoward incident following Sunday evening’s basketball brawl involving the University of Cebu (UC) and Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) men’s basketball teams will be dealt with accordingly.

“Please be reminded that your team’s behavior on and off the court may reflect your reputation and the reputation of your prestigious institutions,” the statement said.

“Pending the result of the investigation that we are conducting, teams are STERNLY WARNED that any other untoward incident that may happen again in the ongoing Moalboal tournament and future CESAFI-sanctioned tournaments shall be dealt with accordingly, including but not limited to, banning the player or coach from the CESAFI or CESAFI-sanctioned tournaments.”

The other competing teams in the tournament are CESAFI men’s basketball reigning champions, the University of the Visayas (UV), University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F), University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), and the Southwestern University-Phinma.

It can be recalled that on Sunday evening, April 23, 2023, CIT-U and UC figured in an ugly brawl that went viral on social media.

This was after the game was already settled and UC won, 60-57.

According to the Moalboal PNP, those involved in the brawl were Niño Atunay, Joseph Nalos, Josephairo Nalos, Eduard Clarete Jr., Key Darang Suano, and Edsel Vallena.

Incidentally, before the brawl between CIT-U and UC broke out, another incident happen during the game between the tournament’s frontrunner, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers between the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

It was reported that the head coach of USJ-R challenged UV’s head coach Gary Cortes to a fist fight. It’s unclear which coach from USJ-R challenged Cortes.

Cesafi Deputy Commissioner Danny Duran said he submitted an incident report to Tiukinhoy, who will be looking into the matter.

The incidents in Moalboal also came a day after PBA players got into a scuffle in an exhibition game in Carmen town, northern Cebu.

The players involved were Cebuano JR Quiñahan and Beau Belga, who are active players in the pro league.

