CDN Digital, Southwestern University PHINMA ink partnership to provide more opportunities for students

By: - April 25, 2023

Cebu’s only independent digital news portal, CDN Digital, signed a memorandum of agreement with private university in Cebu City, Southwestern University PHINMA, last April 18, 2023, to provide students with internship and career opportunities with CDN Digital.

CDN Digital officers sign industry partnership with SWU Phinma officials

CDN Digital Managing Editor Rick Gabuya and Digital Advertising Officer Dominic Ylagan signs MOA together with officials of Southwestern University PHINMA Vice-President for External & Legal Affairs Atty. Godwin Denzel Mangisay and Assistant Chief Operations Officer Katrina Mae Velasco. Photos by The Quill

CDN Digital Managing Editor Rick Gabuya and Digital Advertising Officer Dominic Ylagan attended the memorandum of agreement signing with Southwestern University PHINMA Vice-President for External & Legal Affairs Atty. Godwin Denzel Mangisay and Assistant Chief Operations Officer Katrina Mae Velasco.

Under the agreement, CDN Digital provides training and career opportunities to SWU PHINMA students and alumni through postings and internship programs.

The agreement was signed at SWU Phinma Campus.

