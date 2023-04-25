Cebu, The Land of Summer Adventures

Summer is back, baby! After a tumultuous few years since the pandemic broke out, Cebu has truly returned to full form. A fascinating city that is both urbane and laid-back, the Queen City of the South is ready to sizzle to a full-on summer season, something that Cebu and its people excel at. And Quest Hotel Cebu is offering its guests the hottest deals to have the #BestSummerEver through their Hello, Summer! Campaign.

A stay in Quest Hotel Cebu is always a guarantee in comfort and cleanliness, not to mention proximity to all the excitement the city has to offer. But for the whole of summer, guests can revel in a wide array of activities that’ll thrill everyone in your barkada, whatever your trip might be!

1. FOR THE HISTORY BUFFS

While the growth spurt that the city is experiencing is fairly new, dating back to only a few decades, Cebu’s history spans centuries. Five centuries, in fact, according to some sources. You can explore Cebu’s wealth of history with the Quest Hotel Cebu’s SUMMER HERITAGE EXPLORATION PACKAGE, which will take you to various museums, heritage houses, and even the oldest military fortification in the country.

2. FOR THE WILD ONES

Live out your Lion King fantasies by spending a day in one of the island’s newest attractions, the Cebu Safari up north in the municipality of Carmen. The SUMMER SAFARI ADVENTURE of Quest Hotel Cebu will offer guests free transportation and discounted entrance rates to the wildlife park, which is about two hours away from the city. The safari is 170 hectares wide and features more than 120 species of animals, as well as a mind-numbing number of precious flora. Apart from the animal and arborial attractions, fun rides and interactive experiences also await visitors.

To book, use promo code: HelloSummerA or click https://bit.ly/hellosummer_a. Email: [email protected] Mobile: 0998 961 5734 Promo is from April 1 to June 30, 2023.

3. FOR THE DIVE ORIENTED

A Cebu summer is never complete without at least one trip to the beach, and the SUMMER TRIP TO THE SOUTH by Quest Hotel Cebu gives you just that. Pack your snorkels and sun screen and head on over to the famed seaside town of Oslob, home to pristine beaches and the majestic whale sharks. These gentle giants stop by Oslob during their migration, and you can be sure to catch a glimpse of them.

4. FOR SEEKERS OF ENLIGHTENMENT

If hedonistic pursuits aren’t your style, you can also take this summer as an opportunity to strengthen your faith. The SUMMER TRIP TO SIMALA of Quest Hotel Cebu can take you to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lindogon, also known as the Simala Shrine, situated in the southern town of Sibonga. Built in 1998, the shrine is visited by devotees from all over the country, who make the pilgrimage to the miraculous Virgin Mary. Supplicants usually pray for success in major exams and healing from serious ailments. The statue of the Lady is said to have shed real tears in the past.

All of these adventures await you when you check into Quest Hotel Cebu from now until June 30, 2023. And if you have a different adventure in mind, Quest Hotel has teamed up with Cebu Tour Adventures so you can customize your own itinerary at a 10% discount.

Whether you’re looking for the next summer frolic with friends or just looking for an excuse to have some sizzling fun, summer truly doesn’t get any better than in the vibrant city of Cebu.

And not only that, book any of Quest Hotel’s Hello Summer packages and create the most unforgettable summer memories and get the chance to win a roundtrip Cebu Pacific ticket to Boracay!

