Paolo Contis on ‘quiet’ relationship with Yen Santos: ‘It’s sad na super na-demonize kami’

Months after confirming his relationship with Yen Santos, Paolo Contis couldn’t help but express his dismay about their romance being “demonized” by the public.

Contis spoke about his “quiet” relationship with Santos on GMA-7’s 24 Oras, as seen in a video uploaded on GMA Integrated News’ official YouTube channel on Friday, April 21, where he noted that there is “too much hate” surrounding their romance.

“It’s sad to say na super na-demonize kami pareho in terms of, parang super laki. Katulad nga ng sinabi mo pagdating mo kanina ‘Oh! The world’s hatest man,’” he said, as he gestured to entertainment reporter Nelson Canlas.

“Natuto na ako. And aminin naman natin, there is too much hate for me [so] parang sa akin, so what? As long as quiet ‘yung sa aming dalawa, then so be it,” he added.

(It’s sad to say that we were both really demonized by the public. You even said to me when you arrived, “Oh! The world’s hatest man.” I learned from my mistakes. And let’s be honest, there is too much hate. So for me, so what? As long as we’re quiet with our relationship, then so be it.)

The Kapuso star also shared that his “quiet relationship” with Santos has an advantage in their respective lives as they are both private with personal matters.

“I guess being in a quiet relationship, feeling ko mas may advantage. She’s a very private person. Walang comparison [among my exes]. Again, people don’t know what happens behind closed doors. Kung ano man ‘yung nakita ko dati, iba rin ‘yung mga nakikita ko ngayon. Sa amin, it works because we’re both quiet with our personal lives,” he said.

(I feel like there is more of an advantage about being in a quiet relationship. She’s a very private person. There is no comparison among my ex-partners. Again, people don’t know what happens behind closed doors. If ever there are certain points of view that I believed back then, it might be different now. For us, it works because we’re both quiet with our personal lives.)

During the report, Contis again admitted that he “made mistakes” in his past relationship with Reyes but stressed that the reason behind their breakup is “too personal” to share to the public.

“Para sa akin, I think it’s too personal. Maraming factors kung bakit napunta doon sa state ng naghiwalay kami. But I admit that I have made mistakes. Marami pang hindi alam ang tao about the whole picture,” he said.

(For me, I think it’s too personal. There are many factors as to why we broke up. But I admit that I have made mistakes. There are a lot of things that people don’t know about the whole picture.)

The “A Faraway Land” star also admitted that he hasn’t been in contact with Reyes since she moved to New York in the U.S. with her children in September 2021.

“No,” Contis said in response, when asked if he had ever spoken to the actress since she left the country. “But I’m waiting for the right time and the go signal that I can. But I am trying. I am trying to contact [LJ Reyes] through her lawyer.”

The actor-comedian confirmed his relationship with Santos in an interview with Boy Abunda in January 2023, where he clarified that the actress is not the reason behind his split with ex-partner LJ Reyes.

Contis also admitted that he had not been giving financial support to his children with Reyes and estranged wife Lian Paz, although he claimed that he had been saving up money for them to use in the future.

