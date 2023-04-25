Repair of damaged bike lanes in Mandaue City may start soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government and the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) are working together to ensure the repair of damaged bike lanes here.

Archt. Marlo Ocleasa, head of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), said most of the city’s bike lanes were damaged when super typhoon Odette hit in December 2021.

There were also those that were destroyed by vandals.

Ocleasa said he met with DPWH-7 officials last April 20 to discuss in details of their bike lane repair program.

DPWH-7, Ocleasa said, has promised to implement the repair of bike lanes that are located on national roads in Mandaue City and other parts of Metro Cebu.

The agency has a total allocation of P119 million for the the purpose, but he was uncertain how much would actually be allocated for Mandaue City.

With the available funding, DPWH-7 wanted to already do away with the use of plastic bollards and concrete barriers. Instead, the agency wanted to use solar roads studs. They also plan to put paint and install signages on these bike lanes.

Ocleasa said DPWH-7 opted to make the shift since the use of concrete barriers was often blamed for road accidents.

For its part, the Mandaue City government would rehabilitate damaged bike lanes that are found on city roads, using local funds.

The CPDO chief said that the city has allocated P8 million for the repair works and another P2.5 million to fund the start of phase 2 of the bike lane project that would focus on the installation of bikes in other parts of the city that were not covered by phase 1.

Mandaue City implemented its bike network project in 2020 during the pandemic after many of its residents shifted to the use of bicycles for travel.

The city’s bike network consist of four phases and is expected to be complete in 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue is silver awardee for Most Bicycle-Friendly City in the Philippines

Motorcycle riders warned: Don’t use Mandaue’s bike lanes

Mandaue City has three kinds of bike lanes

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP