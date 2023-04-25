DICT to gradually deactivate features of unregistered SIM during 90-day extension 

So owners of unregistered SIM feel the urgency

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information Communications Technology (DICT) is considering gradually disabling the featured services of SIM cards whose “stubborn” owners have yet to register their number during the 90-day extension.

“So ‘yung matitigas yung mga ulo, they wanted some convincing, whether we’re serious or not, makakatikim sila nitong mga incentives namin,” DICT Sec. Ivan John Uy said.

(For the stubborn ones who need convincing about our seriousness on SIM card registration, we’ve got incentives to prove it.)

On Tuesday, Uy explained that “incentives” were being considered due to the public’s lack of adherence to deadlines.

“We’re talking to our telcos that during the 90-day period, we will observe the rate of registration, and after a certain period of time, we’re seeing maybe 30 days or 60 days into registration, we will start deactivating some services in the card,” he said in a Palace briefing.

Uy said after a certain period, unregistered SIM subscribers may lose access to social media sites, but they can still be allowed to text and call using their numbers.

“And then after a certain period you will lose your outgoing calls so that way ramdam ninyo kung ano ‘yung effect na hindi kayo nagpaparehistro,” he added.

(So you can feel the effect of not being registered.)

He said that after the 90-day period, unregistered SIM subscribers will “lose completely all services to your SIM card.”

