SIM registration deadline extended for 90 days

The government on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, extended the mandatory SIM registration for 90 days.

This was announced by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla during an inter-agency task force meeting on the oil spill in Mindoro.

The deadline was originally scheduled on April 26.

Remulla made the announcement following a sectoral meeting with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Tuesday in Malacañang.

“There’s a 90-day extension,” Remulla said, pertaining to the SIM card registration.

Local teclos welcome extension

Executives of local telco groups in the region welcomed the national government’s decision.

In a forum on Tuesday, April 25, Marylou Gocotano, Visayas Relations Head of PLDT and Smart CorpComms, said that as of April 23, 11:59 p.m., a total of 39,949,785 subscribers (60.25 percent) have already registered their mobile numbers.

On the other hand, Rofil Sheldon Magto, Regional Corporate Communications Manager for Vismin of Globe Group, said that as of April 24, a total of 39.9 million subscribers (46 percent) have already registered.

Telcos based in Central Visayas said that with the extension of the sim registration deadline to another 90 days, they will continue with their massive efforts in aiding their subscribers to register their mobile numbers by setting up more registration booths in strategic places.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. / with reports from Inquirer.net

