Enrique Gil denies breakup with Liza Soberano: ‘I love her to death’

LizQuen fanatics may now heave a sigh of relief.

After years of speculations, Enrique Gil finally opened up about his relationship with longtime girlfriend Liza Soberano as he declared that it is still going strong even if they’re busy with their respective careers.

Gil made the clarification about the status of his seven-year romance with Soberano on ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol on Tuesday, April 25, after he signed a two-year exclusive contract with the network on Wednesday. The actor said that by now, they are already “used” to break-up rumors hounding their relationship.

“We’re good, we’re good,” he said, when he was asked about his relationship with the actress. “She’s just really busy with her stuff there. I am going to be visiting her maybe when my schedule clears up. I think she’s coming back here. But yeah, we’re good.”

“There” meant Soberano’s fledgling Hollywood career under her new management, Careless, and she had been spending the most parts of the year in the United States for work.

Nonetheless, the “Dolce Amore” star said that he’s fully supportive of his girlfriend’s career move “no matter what,” because he loves her “to death.”

“Because Hope [Soberano] is in the U.S., she is doing her own thing which I am going to support no matter what. I love her to death,” he said.“I just really support her no matter what. I know it’s hard to go on a new path but I support her nonetheless. And who knows? You might be seeing her coming back in the near future.”

Despite their long-distance relationship, Gil shared that they make it a point to check in on each other no matter what.

“It’s hard [being in a long-distance relationship], we don’t talk like we used to due to different time zones. But we still keep in touch and she’s good there. She has a team with her there which is really good,” he said.

After he showed up during his contract signing with ABS-CBN executives with his year-old Bichon Frisé in tow, he said that the pup would be his companion for the moment while Soberano is in the US. “I need dogs, and Hope is in the U.S., so Millie keeps me company. This is my new baby,” he said, while cradling his furbaby during the report.

During the contract signing, Gil said he is going to be focusing on his career as a solo artist for now.

“It is about me coming back to doing my own path as a solo artist. What we’re going for is a multi-level genre, so pwedeng may pagka-romance, action, and a lot of comedy in it as well,” he said.

The “Forevermore” star will reportedly star in an upcoming film and series with the network, although details are yet to be disclosed, as of this writing.

The celebrity couple — also known as LizQuen — have been in a relationship since 2014, although they went public with their romance only in 2019. Aside from “Dolce Amore,” the sweethearts have worked together in several films and teleseryes including “Alone Together,” “Forevermore,” “Bagani,” “My Ex and Whys,” and “Dolce Amore,” among many others. EDV