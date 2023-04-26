Boljoon has another centenarian

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The town of Boljoon in southeastern Cebu has another centenarian.

Last April 25, local and national government officials turned over cash incentives totaling P200,000 to Dorotea Roma from Brgy. Lunop.

Roma celebrated her 100th birthday last February 6, 2023 according to Mayor Jojie Derama.

The centenarian received P100,000 from the provincial government, and another P100,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Daghang Salamat Nanay Dorotea sa imong serbisyo sa 100 ka katuigan isip usa ka Boljoanon. Kalipay sa kanunay ug maayong panglawas sa adlaw-adlaw among iampo para kanimo Nanay Dorotea,” Derama said.

Boljoon is a fifth class municipality located approximately 103 kilometers south of Cebu City.

The Centenarian Act of 2016 (Republic Act No. 10868) entitles Filipino centenarians, or individuals who reached their 100th birthday, to receive ‘gifts’ from the government.

RELATED STORIES

DSWD-7: 116 centenarians in CV have received P100,000 cash gift

Centenarian from Danao gets P100,000

Cash gift of P100K for 77 centenarians released – DSWD-7

Another centenarian receives P100K from Cebu City

/dcb

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP