Cash gift of P100K for 77 centenarians released – DSWD-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — 77 centenarians in Central Visayas have already received their cash gift worth P100,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7.

Fharlyn Logronio, project development officer I of DSWD-7, said that these were out of the 88 centenarians that the agency had been targeting for this year.

“Sa probinsya sa Bohol naa ta’y 26 kabuok nga centenarian, and sa probinsya sa Cebu naa ta’y 38 kabuok, ang sa probinsya sa Negros (Oriental) naa ta’y 13 kabuok. Karon naa pod ta’y usa sa Negros nga bayranan,” Logronio said.

(In the province of Bohol we have 26 centenarians and in the province of Cebu we have 38, in the province of Negros [Oriental] we have 13. Now in Negros we also have one more of them for the cash gift.)

Logronio said that the 11 remaining centenarians were waiting for their payout or the P100,000 cash gift, while their documents were now being processed by the agency.

Aside from this, 30 others are also on the waiting list already.

“Actually naa ta’y mga 30 waiting list sa mga centenarian nato. But nagpaabot pata ug additional funding for that 30 kabuok nga mabayran nato,” she added.

(Actually, we have 30 [centenarians] on our waiting list. But we are still waiting for additional funding for the payment of the 30.)

Republic Act no. 10868 or the Centenarian Law of 2016 pays tribute to all Filipinos, who reach 100 years old, whether living in the Philippines or abroad in recognition of their longevity.

They will receive a letter of felicitation from the President of the Philippines and a “centenarian gift” in the amount of P100,000.

RELATED STORIES

88 centenarians in CV to receive P100K gift

Kamputhaw centenarian receives P100K from Cebu City Hall

Prayers, discipline key to Mandaue centenarian’s long life

Centenarian in Daanbantayan receives cash incentives

Another centenarian receives P100K from Cebu City

Centenarian war veteran receives P100K from Cebu City

/dbs