Man dies after competing in London Marathon

By: Reuters April 26,2023 - 09:54 PM
London Marathon

Apr 23, 2023; London, UK; Participants of the London Marathon seen in the finish area after completing the race. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

A 45-year-old man died while traveling home after taking part in Sunday’s London Marathon, race organizers said in a statement.

Steve Shanks, from Nottingham, was an experienced runner who finished the race in two hours, 53 minutes, 26 seconds, organizers said on Wednesday, adding that the cause of his death would be established later through medical examination.

“Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks,” the organizers said.

“A fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been set up in Steve’s memory.”

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum won the men’s race in a course record two hours, one minute, 25 seconds, with Dutch middle-distance athlete Sifan Hassan winning the women’s race in her marathon debut in a stunning upset.

More than 48,000 people finished the race.

RELATED STORIES

52-year-old Boljoon, Cebu native finishes Boston Marathon in less than 4 hrs

Tabal now in US for Boston Marathon

Pia Wurtzbach conquers her first NYC marathon: ‘Best run of my life’

 

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: died, London, marathon, race, runner
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.