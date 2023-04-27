LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach reunites with French beauty queens Iris Mittenaere, Flora Coquerel

Pia Wurtzbach reunited recently with French beauty queens Iris Mittenaere and Flora Coquerel who she crossed paths with during a dance party in Maldives.

Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, passed on her crown to Mittenaere who won the title the following year; Coquerel joined Miss Universe on the same year as Wurtzbach but ended her pageant journey in the Top 5.

The Filipino beauty shared glimpses of her reunion with the French stunners on Instagram on Wednesday, April 26 at what appeared to be a “limbo rock”-inspired party at a resort in Maldives, which was done with a Paris-based marketing agency.

“A night of good influence [wink emoji] Fun, dancing and some limbo rock with this fam @we.are.influence,” she said in the caption.

The French beauty queens also expressed their love for Wurtzbach, as seen in the comments of the latter’s post.

“Love you my queen,” Mittenaere said.

On the other hand, Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber was elated to see her “roomies in one place” in the comments, tagging Mittenaere in her comment.

Mittenaere also showed photos of the reunion with Wurtzbach and Coquerel in her respective Instagram account, where she was spotted posing with the beauty queens with a group of friends.

“Island party,” she wrote.

Wurtzbach and Mittenaere previously crossed paths at the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, where they served as the hosts with fellow titleholder Demi-Leigh Tebow.

The beauty queens, who are known to be good friends, also met up with Miss Universe queens Catriona Gray and Harnaaz Sandhu at an event sponsored by the Philippines-based national pageant. EDV

