Abot-Kaya with Lalamove: Perks of being a Partner Driver

As businesses open and expand, more and more side hustles opened up to help boost customer service and provide opportunities especially this summer for both students and professionals. Part of the roster of opportunities is to work with a leading on-demand delivery platform, Lalamove. The brand allows Partner Drivers to use their vehicles for delivery, be it truck, sedan, or motorcycle to get additional income.

You are your own boss

Lalamove offers flexible options for their Partner Drivers, allowing them to take deliveries at their own time and pace. Partner Drivers can choose which orders to accept and work anytime they want. This gives them more time to spend with their family and pursue other hobbies and interests.

“Madali lang mag-apply. Through online lang kasi– online ang orientation, [at pag-send ng] documents (It is easy to apply because it is online– the orientation and sending of documents is done online),” – CLAUDINE BOHOLANO, Lalamove Partner Driver

From going to school and working in a local supermarket in Metro Manila, 19-year-old Gerald Villegas also works as a sedan Lalamove Partner Driver during his free time. With no strict delivery schedule to follow, he can choose to accept orders depending on his availability.

“Four days a week [ako sa] Lalamove. Minsan morning, minsan tanghali (I work in Lalamove four days a week. Sometimes in the morning, sometimes at noon). Depends on the schedule,” he said. “Try niyo po, malaki ang kita. Tapos kayo ang makakapili sa oras niyo. Flexible ang time schedule at options ng Lalamove. (Try it, you can earn a lot. Plus, you can work at your own time. Lalamove has a flexible time schedule and options).”

Earn extra income

Lalamove serves as an additional source of income for part-time Partner Drivers, on top of the allowance or salary they get from their regular job. This brings them one step closer to their financial goals. Lalamove also offers incentives to its drivers such as rewards and discounts on food, fuel, and vehicle maintenance through its Panalomove Driver Benefits.

Partner Driver and entrepreneur from Cebu Robert Closas, who drives an L300 truck, sets a schedule for deliveries and accepts orders during his free time. On top of regular earnings from his business ventures, his extra income from Lalamove helps pay bills and provide support for his children.

“Daghang tabang [ang Lalamove] in times of [need] sa kids… Naa’y mahatag [nga] gatas… sa pang eskwela, [ug] monthly dues. Makaprovide jud ang Lalamove (Lalamove has helped me a lot in times of need, especially for my kids. Lalamove has helped provide milk for my kids, pay for their tuition and our monthly dues. Lalamove can really provide),” Closas said.

Easy application processes

Through digital tools and technologies, Lalamove provides hassle-free user experience for both its customers and partner drivers. Aspiring Partner Drivers get to enjoy an easy application process– from signing-up to activation of their accounts all the way to accepting orders, tracking deliveries, and encashing their earnings.

Access to working anytime and an additional source of income, Manila-based Claudine Boholano signed up as a motorcycle Partner Driver because of Lalamove’s fast digital application process. She has now been a Partner Driver for a year, while keeping her regular job in a travel company.

Side-hustle is within reach this summer with Lalamove. Sign up as a Partner Driver by visiting https://www.lalamove.com/en-ph/driver or downloading the Lalamove Driver app. Check out the list of accepted vehicles, and jumpstart a fleet of Lalamove 4-wheel trucks with Lalamove Automotive. For more information and updates, follow Lalamove on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

