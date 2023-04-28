Lapu-Lapu City to ask DOT’s help in constructing own museum

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will ask the help of Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Maria Christina Frasco in realizing its dream of constructing a museum dedicated to the first Filipino hero, Datu Lapulapu.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan revealed this after the National Historical Commission of the Philippines failed to allocate a budget for the said project.

Earlier, the Lapulapu Shrine and Museum was conceptualized during the Quincentennial celebration of the Victory at Mactan in 2021.

This was to honor the bravery of Datu Lapulapu in defeating Ferdinand Magellan during the battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

“But we also talked to Secretary Frasco, seguro i-formal namo ug present pod ni secretary. Wala masulod sa budget sa NHCP, hopefully the secretary of the tourism department makatabang nato ning atong plano sa usa ka museum,” Chan said.

Chan said that the secretary has her own discretionary fund that can be allocated for the said purpose.

The mayor believes that the construction of the Lapulapu Shrine and Museum can help boost the city’s tourism industry.

“Tungod kay it can attract tourists, makita nila gyud ang museum ni Lapulapu. Balo gyud ta, garbo natong mga Pilipino nga si Lapulapu ang unang bayani sa Pilipinas. At least, maila sa tibuok kalibutan,” he added.

Aside from building the museum, the city will also coordinate with the NCHP in repairing Magellan’s marker at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, which will be funded by the city.

The marker was destroyed during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette in 2021. /rcg

READ:

Why museums matter

Lapu-Lapu plans to build 8-story city hall

IN PHOTOS: Inside the Philippine Quincentennial Museum

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP