Mandaue City puroks empowered to respond to disasters

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City is capacitating its puroks in the city’s different barangays to empower them to respond to alarms.

Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head Buddy Alain Ybañez said this is aside from barangay disaster teams that are already tasked to answer to emergencies.

Ybañez cited the April 16 fire that broke out in sitio Tamarind, Brgy. Umapad that was immediately put out by the residents using the barangay’s fire extinguishers and water bucket relay system.

“Kinahanglan kay sila may duol, una, mas kaila sa lugar, sila gyud una makaresponde,” said Ybañez.

“Kinahanglan gyud community involvement down sa grassroots level, muabot ta sa komunidad, ang mga purok atoa na sad gihinayan og train sa pagrespond sa emergencies,” he added.

The series of training conducted include basic response to fire, flood, and accidents.

The trained puroks will showcase these abilities during the CDRRMO Day on Tuesday, May 2, which is in line with the celebration of the city’s fiesta on May 8.

CDRRMO Assistant Head Karlo Cabahug said that the city has over 800 puroks.

He said that based on the city’s ordinance each purok should have at least 50 households but still its geographical location will be considered.

“Ang atoang purok individual ang membership gikan na siya sa 15 years old kay tungod sa atoang SK law, kay ang kanang purok manggud naa siyay lain-lain nga committees, sa tanan hinuon common sa atoa ang committee sa DRRM,” said Cabahug.

Rubbish/Grass Fire

Meanwhile, Ybañez is urging the residents to avoid open burning of household garbage or recklessly throwing cigarette butts in grassy areas to prevent untoward incidents.

He said that open-burning of garbage is prohibited by law, not good for the health, and is the reason for a few fires in the city together with the cigarette butts thrown recklessly

“Since March daghan-daghan, almost every day ta maka experience of grass ug rubbish fires,” he said.

Ybañez said that they have already coordinated with the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) to implement the ordinance. /rcg

