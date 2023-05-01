Cebu Daily Newscast: Yacht sinks in Tubbataha after Cebu departure
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 1.
4 missing, 28 rescued: Dive yacht sinks within Tubbataha after departing from Cebu
Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Tubbataha, Palawan after a dive yacht sank within the waters there on Sunday. At 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard managed to rescue 28 people while four have been reported missing.
Shortage in driver’s licenses blamed on poor foresight
A senator says the shortage in plastic ID cards for driver’s licenses was caused not by a lack of funds, but a “lack of smarts and foresight.”
House deputy speaker Rep. Ralph Recto said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) should remember its own advice to motorists—to anticipate possible problems on the road.
Negros labor groups to demand P750 national minimum wage on Labor Day protest
Labor groups on Negros Island are uniting under the banner of the United Labor Alliance – Negros (ULAN) to demand for a P750 across-the-board national minimum wage during a protest in Bacolod City on Monday afternoon, May 1.
The workers will hold a Labor Day protest march starting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday towards the Bacolod City Government Center replica at the Bacolod Public Plaza for a rally, said Noly Rosales, Kilusang Mayo Uno secretary general.
Manny Pacquiao first time ipinasilip ang P2.3-B Forbes Park mansion, nagpa-house tour sa cast ng ‘Running Man’
Former Senator and boxing champ Manny Pacquiao gave a tour of his Forbes Park mansion to the cast of South Korean variety show “Running Man.”
The mansion which Pacquiao bought from RCBC President Lorenzo Tan is worth P2.3 billion.
RELATED STORIES
‘DIY’ license plates will do amid shortage – LTO
LTO extends expiring licenses, waives penalties
INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.