Cebu Daily Newscast: Yacht sinks in Tubbataha after Cebu departure

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 1.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Tubbataha, Palawan after a dive yacht sank within the waters there on Sunday. At 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard managed to rescue 28 people while four have been reported missing.

A senator says the shortage in plastic ID cards for driver’s licenses was caused not by a lack of funds, but a “lack of smarts and foresight.”

House deputy speaker Rep. Ralph Recto said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) should remember its own advice to motorists—to anticipate possible problems on the road.

Labor groups on Negros Island are uniting under the banner of the United Labor Alliance – Negros (ULAN) to demand for a P750 across-the-board national minimum wage during a protest in Bacolod City on Monday afternoon, May 1.

The workers will hold a Labor Day protest march starting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday towards the Bacolod City Government Center replica at the Bacolod Public Plaza for a rally, said Noly Rosales, Kilusang Mayo Uno secretary general.

Former Senator and boxing champ Manny Pacquiao gave a tour of his Forbes Park mansion to the cast of South Korean variety show “Running Man.”

The mansion which Pacquiao bought from RCBC President Lorenzo Tan is worth P2.3 billion.

