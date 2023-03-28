Cordova Council goes paperless to save on cost, environment

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Sangguniang Bayan (SB) in the town of Cordova is now going paperless in its sessions to save on cost and the environment.

Instead of printing copies of minutes, agendas, and resolutions, members of the SB are only provided with electronic copies of the documents.

“We are in line with the President’s directive na mag digitalize ta for an efficient and effective implementation sa atong ordinances ug pag shift into paperless kay maka save ta sa mga supplies like paper and ink,” Cordova Vice-Mayor Victor “Boyet” Tago said.

Tago said that the program also gives easy access to SB members to archived records and other electronic references.

Councilor Larenz Lagon also lauded the move.

“Easy to locate all the agenda most especially reviewing all the laws within the computer. We were able to save a lot of papers transitioning to paperless,” Lagon said.

Councilor Remar Baguio also described the move as an environment-friendly initiative for it means that they would no longer use papers for minutes of the session and other documents.

Councilor Lemuel Pogoy was also delighted with the digitalization program for this will help in preserving files and documents, even in times of calamities such as fire and flooding.

Aside from this, the program will also fast-track their transactions for they would no longer have to look for their files manually which takes more time.

“Makatabang sad kini sa pagpreserbar ug pagpanalipod sa atong kalikopan kay maminosan ang pagamit ug papel. Ang produksyon sa paghimo ug papel usa mga hinungdan nga naopaw ang atong kalasangan.

Makaminos usab kini sa greenhouse gases nga maoy hinungdan sa Global Warming,” Pogoy said. /rcg

