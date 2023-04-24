ARQ pulls off upset against Tech Support in MPBA hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines— ARQ, Truck N Trail, Z&A- JD Customs, and WJV logged victories over the weekend in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) hoop wars held at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

ARQ Builders narrowly defeated Tech Support 92-86, with Emmanuel Villamor carrying the team on his back with his 34-point outing. He paired it with seven rebounds, two steals, and one block.

His teammates Tommy Ugsimar and Jestony Baclaan added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Tech Support’s Doyle Molit had 16 points, while Adrian and Dexter Panangin scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, and Jet Ley Minoza had 11.

The victory improved ARQ’s unbeaten record to four wins, while Tech Support suffered their first loss in three games in the southwest division.

TRUCK N TRAIL 109, TJAV 77

Meanwhile, Truk N Trail obliterated the undermanned TJAV 109-77. Baruk Ceniza led Truck N Trail with 20 points while James Villafuerte had 19 markers.

Regner Gonzaga scored 21 points while Raymundo Agaas had 17 in their losing efforts.

Truck N Trail remained undefeated after four games while inflicting TJAV’s third straight defeat in the northeast division.

Z&A-JD CUSTOMS 96, TATAY RUDY’S 78

On the other hand, Z&A- JD Customs routed Tatay Rudy’s, 96-78. Chester Ian Abboc scored 24 points to lead the winning squad.

His teammates Wilmer Paloma, Jake Mates, and Kirk Alburo added 16, 13, and 10 points, respectively.

Tatay Rudy’s Reymar Banquirego spoiled his 20-point outing.

Z&A-JD Customs improved to a 3-1 (win-loss) record in the northwest division, while Tatay Rudy’s absorbed their first defeat in three games.

WJV 85, CROCS 75

Lastly, WJV defeated Crocs, 85-75. Gilmar Ylanan dropped 18 markers while Juneou Antigua chipped in 18 for WJV.

Dino Amoro had 23 points and Fritz Manatad gave 21 points in the Crocs’ losing efforts.

WJV earned their second win in three games, while Crocs suffered their third defeat in four games.

