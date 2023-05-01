British-Filipino tourist named ‘Ferdinand Marcos’ arrested in Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — A British-Filipino tourist named Ferdinand Marcos has been arrested in Taguig City for alleged acts of lasciviousness, the police said on Monday.

The Southern Police District (SPD) said the 23-year-old suspect – a namesake of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. – was nabbed inside a bar at the Bonifacio Global City around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Marcos, according to police, was having a party when he allegedly kissed alias Denise, 19, without consent and invited alias Queenie, 23, for sex.

The suspect also purportedly touched the breast of alias Raca, 19, while she was dancing.

The SPD said the women had reported the incident to their friends and later to police officers, resulting in the immediate arrest of the suspect.

Marcos is currently detained at the Taguig City Hall while the Fort Bonifacio police sub-station readies complaints against him for alleged acts of lasciviousness.

Under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, “Any person who shall commit any act of lasciviousness upon other persons of either sex, under any of the circumstances mentioned in the preceding article, shall be punished by prision correccional.”

