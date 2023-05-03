Mandaue City has not recorded any case of polio, rubella, measles since Jan

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City has not recorded any cases of measles, rubella, and polio so far, its health department reported.

Based on the data from the Mandaue City Health Office, (CHO) no suspected or confirmed cases of these diseases were recorded from January to March this year.

In 2022, there were five measles suspected cases but only one was confirmed positive while three suspected cases of polio were noted but none turned out positive.

Despite this, Mandaue City officials are encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated against measles, rubella, and polio.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, the chairperson of the Committee of Health, said that the vaccines would protect their children from developing these diseases.

Soon-Ruiz said that according to Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, the assistant city health officer, the rivers in the city were found to be positive for poliovirus.

Residents were warned to be careful of the water their children are taking. She said that if their kids happen to ingest contaminated water, they would most likely get the disease.

“We believe gikan sa ibabaw (upstream) madala sa ubos tungod sa kabalayan daplin sa sapa anha magpagawas sa ila’ng hugaw, dili pataka painom og tubig kay naa na ang virus, ang kagaw tubig sa sapa,” said soon-ruiz.

On Tuesday, May 2, Mandaue City joined the national launching of Chikiting Ligtas, a free supplemental immunization campaign to vaccinate children against measles, rubella, and polio.

Ruiz said that vaccination will be conducted at the barangay health centers and maybe house-to-house.

“Wala gyud na siya nahunong pero wala lang gyud nahatagan og pagtagad kay giuna nato ang COVID-19 vaccination mao nang atoa gyud ibalik. Preventable ni’ng mga sakita mao nang atoa lang gyud i-educate ang mga ginikanan nga magpabakuna gyud (sa ila’ng mga anak),” said Soon-Ruiz. /rcg

