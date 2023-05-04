Eugene Domingo reveals she thought of entering convent before meeting husband: ‘I was exhausted in life’

Eugene Domingo finally opened up about her romance with her husband, Italian film critic Danilo Bottoni, admitting she had already accepted a “life of being single” and was contemplating entering a convent before she met him in Italy.

The actress spoke about this during an interview for “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Wednesday, May 3, after show host Abunda asked if Domingo would leave show business for love.

“Yes. At this point, my goodness, I’m a golden girl. This is the second half of my life,” she answered. “I have given the first half to always just about me and helping my family. The second part would be for me and Danilo.”

Although Domingo did not immediately disclose details about their wedding, she called him “my husband” in answering one of the “Fast Talk” questions.

Domingo then narrated how they met each other when she attended the Udine Film Festival for her 2013 film “Barber’s Tales,” recalling how she thought he was a “stalker” when he first approached her.

“I was alone. I was exhausted in general, in life,” she said. “I was already surrendering [to] a life of being single or maybe I could enter the convent. ‘Yun na talaga ‘yung iniisip ko (I was really thinking about that).”

“All of a sudden, he appeared in front of me and I was scared because baka (maybe he was a) stalker or something. ‘Yun pala (But) he was a film critic,” she stated, adding that Bottoni asked her for an interview.

Domingo did not immediately say yes to his request, but they eventually had the interview, during which she got to appreciate his eyes and physical appearance. Domingo then admitted that she did a search for his e-mail address, reached out to him, and their friendship—which would later turn into romance—started.

“Nung umuwi ako from Italy tapos hindi ko na siya nakita, sabi ko, ‘Yun na ‘yon e. Papalampasin ko pa ba e naramdaman ko na?’ So ayon, ni-pursue ko,” she said.

(When I came home from Italy and was no longer able to see him, I told myself, “That was it. Why would I let this go if I already felt it?” So, I pursued him.)

Meanwhile, Domingo was also asked in the interview about her friendship with Dolly de Leon who earlier revealed that Domingo had paid for the tuition of the latter’s son for three years. Domingo said she did not know how to react to this revelation, noting that it was something she considered a “secret.”

Domingo then teared up after Abunda handed her a letter from De Leon which the “Kimmy Dora” actress read aloud. A part of the letter says that De Leon is “looking forward to 2025,” which prompted Abunda to ask why.

“We wanted to do a play together. We’re looking for producers, but we already asked Harlene Bautista and she said, ‘Go na ‘yan!’” Domingo then revealed. /ra

READ MORE:

Probe of delayed national IDs pushed