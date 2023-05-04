‘Akyat bahay’ arrested in Talisay, Cebu after CCTV records his face

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Criminal complaints will be filed against a 34-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a house in Talisay City last April 30, 2023.

Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas on Thursday, May 4 said criminal charges of burglary will be lodged against a certain Michael Dente.

Dente was accused of taking away at least P161,000 worth of personal belongings from a house in a gated village in Brgy. Dumlog, Talisay City last April 30.

Police in Talisay City arrested him last Tuesday, May 2 in his residence in Purok Kalapati in Brgy. San Roque during a hot pursuit operation, said Police Lt. Col. Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station.

The police received a report from a certain Joseph Mari Casas, 22, that a thief struck their house on April 30. The family told investigators that after leaving their house for a vacation, they found out that most of their valuables and belongings, including a motorcycle worth P60,000, were gone.

Fortunately, the house was equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras that when police retrieved its footage, the devices managed to capture the face of the lone burglar.

“Upon review of their CCTV footage, it was discovered that a lone person went inside their house thru an entrance not intended for entry (sliding window) and took personal properties from inside,” Caballes said.

Some of the items Dente took off included gadgets such as a laptop worth P45,000, a Nintendo 3D console, a tablet, a pair of Airpods, several smartphone and laptop chargers, and power banks.

He also stole some imported goods such as a pair of Lacoste shoes worth P6,000 and a designer bag worth P3,000.

Dente reportedly stole a total of P161,000 from the Casas’ residence, according to Caballes.

Meanwhile, Gullas said Dente’s arrest should serve as a warning to criminals in his city.

“I hope this will serve as a lesson sa tanang tawng maghuna-huna og himo og krimen sa atong pinalanggang syudad (to those planning to commit crimes in our beloved city),” he said.

