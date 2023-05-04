Taylor Swift, The 1975’s Matty Healy are ‘madly in love’ with each other—report

Taylor Swift has reportedly been dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and the two musicians are “both massively proud and excited about this relationship.”

An unnamed source, described as someone “close to Taylor,” disclosed this to British newspaper The Sun on Wednesday, May 3, weeks after the “Midnights” singer’s supposed split with British actor Joe Alwyn was made public.

“She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right,” the insider was quoted as saying. “They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

The insider added that there was “absolutely no crossover” as Swift and Alwyn had already called it quits in February. It was also noted that Swift and Healy are “incredibly supportive of their respective careers” given that they “understand the pressures of one another’s jobs.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source told the publication.

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one—which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately—she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away,” the insider claimed. “Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy.”

Healy, who is currently in the Philippines with his bandmates for their “At Their Very Best” concert in Manila, is reportedly set to fly to Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend to support Swift on the next leg of her “The Eras Tour.” Swift and Healy have yet to confirm or deny the newspaper report as of this writing.

It can be recalled that Swift was a surprise guest at The 1975 concert at The O2 arena in London last January, where she first performed live her single “Anti-Hero.”

Meanwhile, Swift’s supposed split with Alwyn—which the singer has yet to confirm as well—made headlines in April. The breakup was reportedly “amicable and not dramatic.” /ra

