Cebu City Heritage District proposed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To preserve the rich cultural and historical heritage of Cebu City, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has proposed to the council the creation of a Cebu City Heritage District.

Garcia submitted his proposed ordinance entitled “Cebu City Heritage District Ordinance of 2023” on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The proposed ordinance was referred to the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling and to the city’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, for review.

Garcia said the heritage district has to be created to protect the historical heritage of Cebu City and promote sustainable development within the district.

“This move seeks to promote tourism, drive economic growth, improve urban landscapes, promote civic pride and identity, diversify local experiences, and elevate the city’s brand,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s proposed Cebu City Heritage District consists of the following areas and boundaries:

Starting from the intersection of V. Rama Ave. and N. Bacalso Street, proceeding to P. del Rosario Street, then to Imus Street, and continuing to the intersection with General Maxilom Ave. and Tejero Creek. The district includes the area up to the endpoint of Tejero Creek at Pier CPA, then along the CPA shoreline up to the boundary line of Barangay Sto. Niño, and along the shoreline to Quezon Blvd. It also covers Abellana Street, the intersection of Gen. Gines Street, the intersection with R. Magsaysay Street, and the intersection with JM Basa Street, before returning to the starting point of V. Rama-N. Bacalso intersection.

The proposed ordinance also aims to enact policies that safeguard existing cultural assets of the city and “encourage a harmonious blend of old and modern elements.”

The district would include heritage buildings and landmarks (identified as significant heritage assets based on their age, architectural. style, and cultural value) and cultural landscapes and public spaces.

Moreover, the proposed Cebu City Heritage District Council will be developed and managed by the Cebu City Heritage District Council composed of multi-sectoral representatives from civil society, business enterprises, and the government.

