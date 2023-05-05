NBA: Warriors rout Lakers by 27 points in Game 2

May 05,2023 - 11:46 AM

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Los Angeles Lakers, 127-100, in Game 2 of their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals on Friday, May 5 (Philippine time).

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 30 points while Steph Curry added 20 as the series is now tied at 1-1.

The Warriors banked on 21 three-pointers to break the game wide open. They shot an astonishing 50 percent from beyond the arc.

LeBron James had 23 while Rui Hachimura added 21 for the Lakers.

The Lakers started strong, finishing the first quarter with a 33-26 lead.

But the Warriors would outscore them by a mile in the next two quarters to break away for the easy win.

The Lakers won Game 1, 117-112.

