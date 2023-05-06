Miss Mandaue 2023 is Victoria Leslie Ingram
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Mandaue 2023 kicked off the Mandaue Fiesta celebrations Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Center.
Twelve lovely candidates showed how each of them deserves to be crowned as Miss Mandaue 2023 with the theme “The Resilient Woman.”
Among 11 other candidates, a 26-year-old nurse emerged victorious.
This year’s Miss Mandaue is Victoria Leslie Ingram.
Ingram stood out among all the candidates with her short hair and grace as she strut her way to the crown.
During the top three question and answer portion, Ingram picked judge Mr.Universe 2022 Elcid Camacho to ask her the question.
“Describe a situation wherein others put pressure on you and how did you manage or handle it?”
Ingram answered.
“Well, I am so used in joining pageants and everytime I join a pageant people always expect me to win. So you can imagine how heavy the pressure is, but, as time went by, I’ve grown into a woman and I realize that it isn’t necessary for me to absord everything that they say. Because at the end of the day, I am my own person and I know my ground.”
Ingram also bagged some special awards like Best in Talent and Miss Congeniality.
Kyra Hopkins who bagged the most special awards was crowned as the first runner-up followed by Angelli Garcia as the second runner-up.
Here are the list of winners of the special awards:
Best in Talent – Victoria Ingram
Headshot Challengs – Kyra Hopkins
Miss Congeniality – Victoria Ingram
Miss Photogenic – Kyra Hopkins
Best in Swimsuit – Kyra Hopkins
Best in Production Number – Kyra Hopkins
Best in Fun Wear – Kyra Hopkins
Best Designer – Ervin — Kyra Hopkins
Best in Evening Gown – Kyra Hopkins
Media’s Choice Award – Kyra Hopkins
People’s Choice Award – Pauleen Kristy
Congratulations to all the winners and to the newly crowned Miss Mandaue Victoria Leslie Ingram.
