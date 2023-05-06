Yaoyao of Cebu finished 9th in SEA Games mountainbike cross-country race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Danao City’s Shagnye Paula Yaoyao settled for ninth place in the women’s mountainbike cross-country competition of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in the Kulen Mountain in Cambodia on Saturday, May 6.

Yaoyao finished the competition in 1 hour 24 minutes 51 seconds as Indonesia’s Sayu Bella Dewi emerged as the gold medalist by clocking in 1:13.48.

Malaysia’s Nur Assyira Abidin earned the silver medal in 1:17.09, followed by Thailand’s Yonthanan Phonkla with the time of 1:18.42 for the bronze medal.

The Philippine team’s top bet Ariana Dormitorio landed at fourth place in 1:20.30.

The fifth to eighth placers were Dela Wulan (Indonesia), Supuksorn Nuntana (Thailand), Jarinya Suebjakthin (Thailand), and Phi Kun Pan (Malaysia), respectively.

The Philippines’ other cyclist during the race was Nicole Quiñones who placed 13th.

Angkor Wat

Despite not earning a medal, the three Filipina cyclists still had the chance to get a glimpse of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Angkor Wat as the race course happened to be within the vicinity of this ancient wonder.

Yaoyao headed into the competition as the top-ranked cyclist among the three fellow Filipina that competed earlier.

She was ranked No. 4 in the competition based on her International Cycling Union ranking of 196. Evangelista was ranked No. 5, while Quiñones at 12th.

