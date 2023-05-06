Bongbong Marcos, King Charles III meet in Buckingham Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos met King Charles III in Buckingham Palace in London ahead of the monarch’s formal coronation on May 6.

According to the British Embassy in Manila, the encounter between the Macroses and King Charles III happened during the reception for heads of state and other visiting dignitaries in Buckingham Palace on May 5.

“We underscore the thriving relationship between the Philippines and the United Kingdom, which has been promising in increasing trade, investment, and cultural exchanges for the Filipino people,” Marcos said in a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon (Manila time).

Prior to this, Marcos Jr., together with his cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez, and other members of the Philippine delegation toured the London Gatwick Airport in a bid to find out some of its best practices which may be applied in the operation of airports in the Philippines.

“We had a productive meeting with Global Infrastructure Partners, the company behind Gatwick Airport’s exceptional infrastructure, technology, and operations, and were given a tour to explore some of their best practices firsthand,” said Marcos in a Facebook post also on Saturday afternoon (Manila time).

“This learning experience has provided us with valuable insights as to how we can develop the truly world-class airports we aspire to build in the Philippines,” he also wrote.

Marcos joins nearly 120 other heads of states from across the globe for the historic coronation of King Charles III in London.

