Tagbilaran City Coliseum now fully funded – Mayor Yap

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | May 07,2023 - 08:17 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Tagbilaran City would soon have its own coliseum that can accommodate at least 10, 000 people.

Mayor Jane Yap said that the construction project in Barangay Dampas, located in front of the Tagbilaran City College, is set for completion in 2025.

“We are now building the biggest convention center in the province of Bohol. It’s called the Tagbilaran City Coliseum which has the capacity of 10,000 people,” Yap said.

“Hopefully, ato na gyud ning magamit two years from now. Next year, naa na nay atop and two years from now, naa nay aircon. That’s what we are looking forward to diri sa Tagbilaran,” she added.

(Hopefully, we can use this two years from now. Next year, that can have a roof and two years from now, there will be an aircon. That’s what we are looking forward to here in Tagbilaran.)

Yap said their coliseum is the future home of Saulog Tagbilaran Festival.

The Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex, that the city government has been using as venue for its Saulog Tagbilaran Festival, is owned by the Bohol provincial government.

Tagbilaran City’s coliseum project worth P180 million is now fully funded.

Funding, Yap said, came from local and national coffers.

The city’s most recent donor was Senator Mark Villar, who announced in a speech which he delivered during the Saulog Tagbilaran 2023 held last April 30, that he would be allocating P20 million for the construction project.

After they would complete the coliseum project, Yap said, she would intend to pursue the construction of a sports arena in their city, “para daghan gyud ang activity centers sa (so that there will be many activity centers in) Bohol and Tagbilaran.”

Yap said more activities would already be held in their city in the coming days with the lifting of most of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tagbilaran City, she said, would be an ideal venue for events because of their high COVID-19 vaccination rate.

“We were awarded by DOH, outside Metro Manila, Tagbilaran City has the highest vaccination rate in the entire region 7,” the lady mayor said.

“Salig gyud ta sa vaccine. Mao gyud na ang makatabang nato,” she added.

(Trust in the vaccine. That will be the one that will really help us.)

