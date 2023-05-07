NBA: Anthony Davis, Lakers pound Warriors by 30 in Game 3

By: Reuters - Inquirer.net | May 07,2023 - 12:43 PM
NBA: Anthony Davis, Lakers pound Warriors by 30 in Game 3. In photo is Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers taking a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP

Anthony Davis scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and LeBron James added 21 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded for a 127-97 blowout Saturday over the visiting Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Lakers took a 2-1 lead in the series.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins added 16 points with nine rebounds for the defending champion Warriors, who also trailed 2-1 in their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings before advancing in seven games.

Klay Thompson scored 15 points for the Warriors, who shot 39.6 percent from the field and had 19 turnovers. Golden State converted 29.5 percent of its shots from 3-point range after shooting 50 percent from distance in Game 2.

The Warriors had the best of the early going as they opened a 30-23 lead after one quarter. The Lakers stormed back in the second quarter, using a 22-2 run to take a 51-42 lead with 2:23 remaining in the first half. Los Angeles led 59-48 at the break.

The Lakers continued their charge into the third quarter, taking their first 20-point lead at 86-66 following a close-range fadeaway jumper from James with 1:01 left in the period. Los Angeles took an 86-68 lead into the fourth quarter and coasted home to the victory.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts as he walks back on defense against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts as he walks back on defense against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP

The Warriors removed Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green from the floor with 9:11 remaining and the Lakers up 98-72.

Davis went 7 of 10 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line after he was just 5 of 11 from the field and scored 11 points in Game 2. The star forward appeared to play through rib discomfort on his left side after he fell on top of Green in the first half.

Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder each scored 12 points for the Lakers, who improved to 4-0 in home games during the playoffs and play host to Golden State in Game 4 on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

NBA: Warriors look to improve road mark at Lakers in Game 3

NBA: Anthony Davis, Lakers top Warriors in Game 1

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, Lakers, lebron james, Los Angeles Lakers, Warriors
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.