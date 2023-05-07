When in Panglao, you can also go karting

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Panglao, Bohol is no longer just a destination for those who wanted to have fun in the sun because of its white sand beaches and world-class dive sites.

This 4th class municipality in the province of Bohol is also becoming a destination for local and foreign tourists who wanted to try karting.

According to Vincent Bautista Samson, in-charge at the Panglao Kartways Sport Park, they cater to at least 15 to 30 guests, who come especially on weekends.

Samson said they have had local and foreign guests, including some Chinese nationals, in the past months.

They hope to accommodate even more with the arrival of their 10 brand new karts later this month. The sport park currently operates seven karts.

“We are only one offering karting in Bohol,” he said.

Samson said their sport park was already in operation years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They had to suspend operations during the pandemic because of travel restrictions.

With most of the pandemic restrictions now lifted, Samson said, they decided to resume operations in January 2023.

Guests can try out their single or double karts. Each ride is equivalent to three lapses.

Children as young as seven years old are allowed to ride their karts provided that they are accompanied by an adult. Those who are 10-years-old and up can ride on their own.

Samson said even non-drivers could go karting because it was easy and safe provided that you listen to the track marshals and follow safety rules.

These include the need to wear helmets all the time and the prohibition against drinking alcohol and intake of illegal drugs while inside the sport park.

