Sarok Weavers drown Splashers in thrilling game in PSL 18-U

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers grabbed back-to-back wins in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U after narrowly beating the GM Seafront Splashers, 90-86, on Saturday evening, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Kirby Mongcopa led the Sarok Weavers with his double-double outing of 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Jedric Daa scored 16 points, while City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers frontliners Jerome Arboiz, Yzah Duga-Duga and Jonel Colubio scored 14, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

It can be recalled that the Sarok Weavers beat Datu Omendig, 106-61, in the opening game of the league last May 1.

The Splashers’ Kenneth Calvin Cole had 24 points, while Karl Joseph Abella and Khian Zyren Panerio both had 11 markers in their losing efforts as their team suffered their first loss in two games.

Both teams put on a good fight with their back and forth battle.

The game was tied at 81 all as both teams threw haymakers at each other in the nail-biting showdown.

However, Consolacion went on an 11-7 run in the final stretch, to snatch the victory.

Sherilin Khalifa destroys Blach Sharma

Meanwhile, Sherilin Khalifa City of Naga routed Consolacion Black Sharma, 90-64, for a rousing start in their campaign.

Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s ace guard Lawrence Mangubat exploded for 28 points with eight boards, three assists, three steals, and one block for Sherilin Khalifa.

Vince Manangquil had 14 points and 14 rebounds, while King Pagoda chipped in 10 markers for the winning squad.

Ethan Maglasang had 17, while Miguel Dosayla added 12 for the Black Sharma who suffered their first loss in two games.

