DSWD-7: Over 75, 000 new 4Ps beneficiaries listed under Set 12

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has registered a total of 75,446 new Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries under Set 12, according to Marico Rote, beneficiary data management (BDM) focal person.

Earlier, Rote said that the agency targets to register 90,242 4Ps beneficiaries. But some of the applicants were disqualified during the verification and evaluation process, she said.

“Wala na gyod silay 0-18 years old kay mao raman [ang] covered sa program. Ikaduha, ang ilang economic status taas-taas na [maong dili na sila pwede sa program],” Rote said.

Other potential beneficiaries were not not found at their registered address during the verification process, while others failed to comply with the program’s documentary requirements.

“Pwede pani silang masud. Kining kuwang ug mga documents, pwedeng moapas,” Rote said.

Applicants with incomplete documents are encouraged to coordinate with the nearest DSWD office or the city/municipal social welfare and development office at their respective localities.

New beneficiaries

Of the 75,446 new 4Ps beneficiaries, a total of 33,859 were from Cebu Province. Another 14,803 were from Bohol; 26,742 were from Negros Oriental; and 762 were from Siquijor.

The new beneficiaries will be formally presented during the ‘Pagsugod 4Ps ceremonial Oath of Commitment’ ceremony. The concerned local government units (LGUs) would take the lead in welcoming them into the program, Rote said.

And for them to stay in the program, Rote said, beneficiaries should comply with the “conditionalities” like the need to ensure attendance of at least 85% per month for their children who are enrolled in preschool, elementary or high school.

Children aged five years-old and below should also be made to undergo preventive check-ups as mandated by the Department of Health (DOH) while those who are enrolled in elementary are to receive deworming pills twice within the school year.

In addition, pregnant beneficiaries are required to receive prenatal and postnatal care, based on the DOH protocol.

The parent(s) or the designated guardians of small children are also mandated attend the monthly Family Development Sessions (FDS).

Currently, Central Visayas has around 310,000 4Ps beneficiaries.

