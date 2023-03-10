4Ps supervisors undergo simulation on TB awareness training in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A roll-out and simulation on the training of 4Ps supervisors regarding the Family Development Session (FDS) on Tuberculosis Awareness was conducted in Mandaue City on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The roll-out was conducted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in partnership with the Department of Health and USAID.

The activity was done at the gymnasium of Barangay Mantuyong and was participated by the barangay’s 4Ps beneficiaries.

Fifty 4Ps supervisors from Regions 5, 6, 7, and 8 were able to undergo the simulation after their weeklong training. They will then orient 4Ps beneficiaries in their respective areas.

Based on the data in 2022 from racetb.doh.gov.ph, a total of 13,804 TB cases were recorded in the country.

Before the simulation, a ceremonial turnover of the FDS guide from USAID and DOH-7 to DSWD was also conducted.

The guide is like a booklet containing information on how to prevent and manage tuberculosis in the household. It also explains what is TB and its symptoms.

Emmalyn Morcada, the FDS Focal of 4Ps in Central Visayas said it will be given to 4Ps beneficiaries.

“Atong ihatag sa mga 4Ps beneficiaries para again sa awareness, advocacy, education, ug guide sa ilaha kung unsaon nila nga ma-manage ang tuberculosis sa ilahang panimalay with the monitoring of our health partners from the local health units,” said Morcada.

Aside from tuberculosis, other topics such as financial literacy and disaster preparedness among others were also being discussed with the 4Ps beneficiaries during their monthly Family Development Session, said 4Ps information officer Kerwin Rallestan Macopia. /rcg

