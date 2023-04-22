Carcar City road accident kills mother, son; father survives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A mother and her son died while the father broke an arm after the motorcycle which they boarded fell off a ravine in Barangay Napo in Carcar City, southern Cebu on Friday, April 21.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. but it was only reported to the police at 3:40 p.m. of the same day.

Police identified the fatalities as Rosalinda Arnejo, 48, and Given One Elles, 10. Both were back riders of the motorcycle which was driven by Warlito Elles Jr., 46, Erlinda’s common-law partner.

Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Guardiano Cabagnot, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, said that the victims were residents of Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City. They travelled to Sitio Kalangyawon in Barangay Napo that day to see a “faith healer” for their son’s illness.

They were already travelling back to Cebu City when the accident happened at about 10 a.m.

“Nahuman na sila pagpatambal. Karon pag uli na, dulhogon man siya unya paliko. Na overshoot sila. Na overshoot pagpadulhog. Nalupad sila mga 12 meters,” Cabagnot told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

“Ang amahan nabali ang bukton, ang inahan medyo nabagok iyang ulo. Nadala pa sa ospital pero gi-declare na nga dead on arrival,” he added.

Cabagnot said that Warlito, who works as a motorcycle-for-hire driver, was not familiar with the terrain in the area, the reason for the accident.

“Lahi man gud nang permanente maka agi-agi kay ma memorize na nimong kalsada kanus-a ka moliko. Kadto, na overshoot gyud sila,” he told CDN.

While he could not say if the area was accident-prone, Cabagnot asked passing motorists to always be careful.

“Kay naay mga portion diha kay bukid man gud na. Naa’y mga portion nga habog-habog. Pang-pang ba. Pero kadto iyang pagka overshoot murag pa-slope siya. Habog-habog gyud unya na outbalanced, nalagpot silang tulo,” he said.

“Di lang ingon nga magpakumpyansa nga medyo kusog-kusog gamay ang dagan kay wa ta kabalo nga ang atong giagan medyo mawala ka sa balanse sa imong manobela kay tungod sa dulhogon mao na nga mag amping lang gyud ta kanunay kay pang-pang ning mga kilid-kilid. Kilid man gud nis bukid. Murag gi develop nga kalsada, di gyud ingon nga patag,” Cabagnot added.

