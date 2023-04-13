Scrabble open in Cebu: More than 100 word wizards expected to compete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over a hundred word wizards from around the country are expected to converge at the SM Seaside City Cebu for a major scrabble event slated on May 6 to 7.

This developed as the inaugural Councilor Rey Gealon Scrabble Open Tournament, which is touted to be one of the biggest tournaments in Cebu this year in terms of cash prizes and participation, will be held next month.

Marilyn Abella of the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA), who is the tournament director, told CDN Digital that this is the second biggest event they were organizing this year.

Philippine Scrabble Caravan

CSA hosted the Philippine Scrabble Caravan last January at the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu campus, which drew around a hundred players from all over the country and which they considered the biggest scrabble tournament in Cebu.

“We’re expecting a hundred participants competing in four different categories/divisions, said Abella, the wife of the late Roger Abella, the “Father of Cebu Scrabble.

“Naa sad mojoin mga scrabble players from outside Cebu. So, mura og daghan jud siguro ang moparticipate ani nga tournament,” she said.

(There are also scrabble players from outside Cebu who will join. So, it would seem that many will participate in the tournament.)

READ: Rio, Talisic rule Cebu leg of Philippine Scrabble Caravan

“Naa sad ta mga professional ug rated players such as the Toroy brothers, Renante dela Cerna, Jowar Ayuno, Lear Jet Dela Cruz, Candia brothers, ug daghan pa. So exciting gyud ni nga tournament,” she said.

(There will also be professional and rated players such as the Toroy brothers, Renante dela Serna, Jowar Ayuno, Lear Jet Dela Cruz, Candia brothers, and many others. So the tournament will really be an exciting one.)

Abella also noted that various schools around Cebu would also compete in the tournament.

Generous cash prizes

This time, they are expecting the same number of participants mainly for the generous cash prizes up for grabs.

The champion in the pro division takes home P10,000, while the second placer gets P7,000, and P5,000 for the third placer.

Meanwhile, the college and non-professional division winners will receive P6,000, P4,000, and P3,000 for the top three word wizards.

The high school top five players will also receive cash prizes. Also pocketing cash prizes are special awardees of the tournament.

For more information about the upcoming tournament, check out Abella’s Facebook account, RoMa Abella.

