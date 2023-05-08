AboitizPower Units Continue to Hand Opportunities to Partner Communities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — AboitizPower subsidiaries Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) and Therma Power-Visayas (TPVI) continue to strengthen their commitments to empowering the communities through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects this year.

This year, the company continued its commitment by initiating CSR projects worth P11.5 million.

Beyond being power producers, AboitizPower fulfills its role of helping its partner communities through its initiatives focused on environmental campaigns, livelihood, and community building.

In 2022, TVI implemented 13 programs in its bid to “co-create safe, empowered, and sustainable communities.” This year, the company continued its commitment by initiating CSR projects worth P11.5 million.

“Scubasurero”

TVI, in partnership with Aboitiz Foundation, organized “Scubasurero,” an underwater cleanup activity at the Bato Marine Sanctuary in Barangay Bato, Toledo City.

“Scubasurero” is the term coined from “scuba diving” and “basurero,” which means garbage collector.

This project started last year, wherein TVI employees who are also divers, volunteers from the community and the Local Government Unit (LGU), and other divers conducted an underwater cleanup to protect marine life and maintain the cleanliness of the water for the benefit of the local fishermen.

TVI initiated this effort “as part of its environmental commitment to help protect marine life, especially in the areas where it operates.”

The “Scubasurero” activity will kick off again on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Project B.R.I.C.K. (Building Resilient Infrastructure for Communities and Kalikasan)

To provide a “waste-to-wealth” livelihood for the community, TVI initiated Project BRICK in partnership with Toledo United Farmers, Fisherman and Women Workers (TUFFWOW), and the Green Antz Builders.

The project produces eco-friendly hollow block bricks made from ash byproducts from a coal power plant and plastic waste. These bricks are nine times stronger than the typical hollow block bricks.

TVI’s Reputation and Stakeholder Management Specialist Marigold Lebumfacil said that the project aims to involve the whole community as it gathers laminated plastics from schools in exchange for rice or school supplies.

Ka-Bamboo-hayan project

The project aims to create more community livelihood opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures.

The Bamboo Growing Project started in 2021 in partnership with Kabilin Bamboo and Nature Farms and the Bato Barangay Council.

READ MORE:

The project trains residents in creating various bamboo crafts and furniture under the mentorship of Kabilin Bamboo and Nature Farms experts.

Project beneficiaries are also preparing for this year’s World Bamboo Day, to be celebrated in Toledo City this coming September.

Connected Women and Toledo Women

To empower women from the host barangays, the company equipped them with basic data annotation skills through training.

In collaboration with Connected Women’s Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) program, 60 women were able to graduate from the training program.

They underwent training on data annotation and data labeling, according to Lebumfacil.

“That training, we partner with Connected Women, an NGO expert on data annotation and [aims to] empower women.”

READ MORE: Women in Power: BABAEngineers of AboitizPower

“We were able to select these moms at home na wala pay trabaho (work). This training will give them work and extra income nga makatabang sa ilang partner, naa pud uban single moms. We’re happy that they were able to surpass the training and nakagraduate gyod sila (they were able to graduate), and now they are part of the pool of data annotators under Connected Women,” Lebumfacil added.

With this initiative, unemployed women, especially housewives and single moms from Barangays Awihao, Cabitoonan, and Bato, can now earn money while staying in their homes’ comforts.

The program not only empowers women but also contributes to the growth of the digital economy in the country.

Livelihood Re-started Kit to Seaside Fisherman Association

AboitizPower subsidiary TPVI, Aboitiz Foundation, and Naga City, Cebu, initiated the Livelihood Recovery Project to provide livelihood assistance to accredited associations and cooperatives.

Last month, the company turned over the motorboat and fishing supplies to the Seaside Fisherman Association.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Balancing Act: A look at the empowered women of AboitizPower

Cebu daycare center finds “home” with help from AboitizPower subsidiary

Roberto Aboitiz legacy lives on after his passing