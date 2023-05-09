Nangluod ba kang Claudine Barretto ang iyang anak nga si Santino tungod sa litrato nga iyang gipost sa socmed?

Naa ba’y isyu o problema tungod sa pag-post ni Claudine Barretto sa litrato nila sa iyang anak nga si Santino sa social media pipila ka semana na ang milabay?

Mao kini ang pangutana sa mga netizens samtang nag-guest ang aktres sa “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” niadtong Biyernes, Mayo 5, diin kuyog usab niya ang iyang mga anak nga sila Sabina, Quia, ug Noah.

Mabantayan nga wala sa maong episode sa programa ni Tito Boy ang 15-anyos nga anak ni Claudine nga si Santino, ang anak niya sa iyang estranged nga bana nga si Raymart Santiago.

Sa pag-check nato sa IG account ni Clau, nakit-an nga gidelete na ang litrato nila ni Santino nga nag-viral sa socmed sukad nga i-share niya kini sa publiko.

Ang caption nga gigamit sa litrato sa mag-ina mao kini, “Wow finally he agreed to have his picture taken with me. I promised not to post this, though.”

Ug sunod niini ang mga komento sa netizens nga basin dili gusto ni Santino nga i-post sa iyang nanay ang ilang litrato sa IG. Kini maoy hinungdan sa pag-delete niini ni Claudine sa IG.

Sa laing bahin, sa pakighinabi ni Tito Boy sa aktres, na istoryahan nila ang klase sa pagka mama ni Claudine ug ang iyang estilo sa pagpadako sa iyang mga anak.

“Of course, I have a yaya, we have assistance but I make sure na ako talaga yung nakabantay. Like Noah cannot sleep without holding my hands at night. I think every child, they have different characters. They’re unique, iba-iba talaga. Si Sabina, her love language is quality time. Sabina today, ladies and gentlemen, I am so proud to say my daughter is a scholar. She’s a scholar at UP [University of the Philippines] and all the entrance examinations that she took (for five colleges), she passed it with flying colors. Sabina, I’m so proud of you anak. Oh, my God!” matud pa ni Claudine.

Nagpadayon siya sa paghingpit bahin sa iyang parenting style, “With Sabina kasi, I was 24 when she came along. I was a young mom who’s really enjoying. The only difference now is that I tag my children along everywhere I go. Siyempre with Sabina before, I was very careful pa kasi ang bilis magkasakit. Now with Noah and Quia, I bring them everywhere I go, shooting, they study on the set, they have a tutor with them. I spend time by bringing them with me. The two kids kasi medyo more careful ako. ‘Ay, baka magkasakit.’ I realized they grow up so fast. I don’t wanna miss anything. Even if I left show business to really watch Sabina and Santino, it still amazes me. Oh my God, they’ve grown up so fast and I was just there, beside them,” dugang pa niya.

Niingon pa siya, “They’re disciplined but they’re spoiled. Meaning, if there’s anything that they want, I will give it to them. Kung kaya ko, ibibigay ko. I think that’s an obligation every parent should be doing. I allow them to get whatever they want. Buy whatever they want but every time they buy something, they have to give up something,” matud pa ni Claudine.

