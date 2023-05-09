Mayor Rama mulls “Gabii sa Kagikan,” a heritage tour of city’s old cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is planning to launch a heritage walk to some of Cebu City’s old and historic cemeteries, which he called “Gabii sa Kagikan.”

In his message after the regular city hall flag-raising ceremony on Monday, May 8, 2023, Rama said the “cemetery tour” could be done a week before the observance of the All Saints and All Souls’ Day.

“If naa man gani Gabii sa Kabilin, naa pud nyay Gabie sa Kagikan (GSK)…I am encouraging you, visit the cemetery, visit…adto ta padung,” he said.

In 2015, a local guide Balbino “Ka Bino” Guerrero initiated the “Cementouryo,” the research and development specialist of Chaac, together with photographer Herbert Kikoy, to link art to history through a tour.

During the event, photographers roamed around cemeteries to capture interesting scenes; these include the Doña Pepang Cemetery, Carreta Cemetery and Cebu Chinese Cemetery.

Meanwhile, Rama also appointed his eldest son, Atty. Mikel Rama to be in charge of clearing and transforming the Lorega cemetery, which is being squatted by informal settlers of the city.

Rama, earlier, assigned two of his special assistants, Ramil Ayuman and City Health Department assistant head, Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, to transform and beautify the Doña Pepang and the Chinese cemeteries, respectively.

Rama also asked Msgr. Roger Fuentes of the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish to head the heritage preservation of old cemeteries.

“With the church, Raymond Garcia (Cebu City Vice Mayor, the head of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission), and CCHAC, ato gyung buhaton tanang cemetery of heritage value,” the mayor added. /rcg

