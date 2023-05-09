Claudine Barretto currently in hospital, but assures fans: ‘No need to worry’

Claudine Barretto appears to be confined in a hospital, but the actress assured fans that all is well, and that she is just going through something she did not immediately disclose.

Through her Instagram page on Monday, May 8, Claudine showed herself lying in a hospital bed with her children Quia and Noah, and her visitor, volleyball player Lorie Lyn Bernardo, with one other companion.

“Thank you so much to my volleyball babies for visiting me, [Lorie Lyn Bernardo],” Claudine said in the caption.

“Not feeling well lang po. No need to worry,” she said via the comments section. “Thank you so much for all your prayers.”

Claudine then responded to concert producer Joseph Salvilla Palalay who sent his well-wishes to the actress.

“Thank you so much bro. May pinagdadaanan lang,” she stated. (I’m just going through something.)

Mariel Rodriguez, volleyball players Carmela Tunay and Jeanette Panaga, and fans also extended their prayers for Claudine.

It can be recalled that Claudine was also admitted to a hospital last November as she underwent thigh surgery. It was not immediately disclosed why she needed to undergo an operation.

Meanwhile, Claudine earlier had an interview for “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” wherein she confessed she has no plans of getting married again, and that she dreams of working with fellow actress Judy Ann Santos in a film.

