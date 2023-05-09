Have Fun, Create, and Be Productive at Horizon 101 Row’s Storage Town and Nest Studio

Horizons Row: Nest Studio

Nest Studio is not just your average workspace—it’s a game-changer for entrepreneurs, freelancers, small teams, and individuals ready to take their businesses to new heights. With a sprawling 140 square meters of contemporary and adaptable workspace, Nest Studio provides the ultimate platform for success.

One of the highlights of Nest Studio is its magnificent 50-meter cyclorama. This photography backdrop will make your visual creations come to life. Whether you’re a photographer, content creator, or filmmaker, this vast cyclorama provides the perfect setting for capturing your desired dreamy shots.

Horizons Row: Storage Town

On the other hand, Storage Town is Cebu’s premier state-of-the-art self-storage facility. You can find a suitable space with over 60 different storage sizes offering storage options such as Personal, Standard, and Plus.

Storage Town at Horizons Row offers 143 lockers in various sizes; you can free up your space and say goodbye to clutter, providing you with the extra space you need.

By combining the versatile workspace of Nest Studio with the organizational prowess of Storage Town, you’ll have everything you need to optimize your productivity and achieve your business goals.

Horizon 101 Row, the right balance of activity and leisure

Horizons Row is not just about shopping; it’s about embracing a lifestyle you love.

Located at the heart of Cebu City in Mango Ave. and within the iconic Horizons 101 towers by Taft Properties, Horizons Row is designed to complement the property’s residential component by offering leasable spaces to forward-thinking enterprises that provide modern conveniences to the condo owners, including the neighboring area as well.

This dynamic commercial space epitomizes the perfect balance between work and plays, catering to individuals who thrive on hard work and the joy of living.

For leasing inquiries and more details, contact 0931 783 6387 or email [email protected].

