Subtero Underground and Taft Properties bring high-end workout facility to the heart of Cebu City

Eyes here all fitness enthusiasts and those who want to start their journey towards a healthier lifestyle!

Subtero Underground and Taft Properties bring a functional fitness gym to the heart of Cebu City.

Introducing a type of training that specializes in helping people of different fitness levels and ages achieve their goals of strength building, weight loss, and more, Subtero Underground finally opened its doors at Basement 1 of Horizons 101.

Taft Properties’ Horizons 101 is ideal for businesses in Cebu because it is located in the City center. Join the top of the ladder brand; contact [email protected], 0931-783-6387 for more details.

A soft launching was held last March 6, 2023, led by Owner Chase Cokaliong and Managing Partner and Head Coach Albert Christian Co. They were joined by Taft Properties’ executives—VP for Leasing Jason Gaisano, VP for Vertical Projects Merill Gaisano-Gothong, and VP for Horizontal Projects Justin Gaisano.

A Well-Rounded Active Zone

A part of Subtero Training Network, Subtero Underground has many to offer, including coach-led group classes, one-on-one training, nutrition, and more!

The newly opened fitness facility is Subtero’s second branch in Cebu after opening their main branch CrossFit Subtero in Mandaue City, in 2016.











“Subtero Underground is still a functional fitness gym. It offers CrossFit, calisthenics, bodybuilding, gymnastics training, and everything in between. Here, we focus on coach-led group classes. So, we have different time for different classes, making it suitable for any age, regardless of your old or young,” Co said.

“That is why it’s coach-led because we scale the work out based on your fitness level, where you are now. We don’t want to push you right away. But we also don’t want to not challenge you,” Co added.

Moreover, Subtero Underground ties up with a professional physical therapist that can help people with muscular and skeletal injuries take their pain away. It also offers one-on-one training to help achieve specific fitness goals and address particular injuries.

Accessible Functional Fitness Gym

Because of its location, Cokaliong chose Horizon 101 to house Subtero Underground. “Why a gym? Because this is a residential building with one hundred and one floors. There’s a lot of residences, and it is in the city center,” he said.













Subtero Underground is set right in one of Cebu’s business districts along General Maxilom Avenue to accommodate more and introduce a type of training unique to the brand to the Cebuanos. The amenities are high-end, from equipment, coaching, and facility, guaranteeing a comprehensive workout experience that yields results.

The fitness gym is open to everyone from Monday (6 AM to 8 PM) to Saturday (6 AM to 11 AM). The morning classes are scheduled at 6 AM, 7:15 AM, and 8:30 AM, followed by a lunch schedule at noon. The evening classes are scheduled at 5 PM, 6:15 PM, and 7:30 PM.

More to Come

If there is anything to look forward to, it is the official opening of more commercial spaces adjacent to Subtero Underground. In an interview, Cokaliong disclosed that they are working on opening more businesses close to the newly opened fitness center. There will be a co-working space, self-storage facility, and studio.

