Fight for PSL 18-U supremacy: Sarok Weavers to face Sherilin Khalifa on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano basketball fans will be treated to a marquee matchup between two of the unbeaten teams in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U Visayas leg on May 13, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

This as the Consolacion Sarok Weavers will take on the Sherilin Khalifa-City of Naga in one of the two games scheduled on Saturday.

The Sarok Weavers currently sits on top of the team standings with an undefeated record of three wins, while Sherilin Khalifa is also unbeaten with a 2-0 (win-loss) record.

Their most recent win was against Sidlak Danao last Sunday, 115-63, to log their third straight win.

Meanwhile, Sherilin Khalifa also won on the same day against Basak Where I Belong, 87-77.

The game between the Sarok Weavers and Sherilin Khalifa will determine who between them will hold the No.1 spot of the team standings.

Consolacion will rely on its frontliners in Jedric Daa, Kirby Mongcopa, and EJ Herbito. Their reinforcements consist of players from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school first runners-up, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA). They are Yzah Duga-Duga, Jerome Arboiz, a Junel Colubio.

Meanwhile, Sherilin Khalifa will be headed by Lawrence Mangubat who also plays for the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) in the Cesafi. He will be backed by Peter John Peteros, Aron Dave Kres, and Jefferson Casaus.

The second game on Saturday will be between Sidlak Danao and GM Seafront Splashers at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, RAD Chameleon Apparel will make its debut against Sherilin Khalifa, at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Sarok Weavers will return into action against the Consolacion Black Shama at 2 p.m.

