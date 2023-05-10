MCWD officials, employees union sign new CNA after 14 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) was signed by officials of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and the MCWD Employees Union (MEU) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Lawyer Jose “Joey” Daluz III, chairman of the Board of Directors of MCWD, said signing of the new CNA was already long “overdue.”

It was already 14 years ago that the water district’s BOD and employees union last signed a CNA.

“The new agreement represents a major step forward in our commitment to improving the working conditions and benefits for all of our employees,” Daluz said.

The signing of the new CNA took place after a special meeting of the BOD on Wednesday. The same meeting was also attended by the water district’s top management and MEU officers.

MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso said in a statement that the signing of the new CNA was a manifestation that “the union and the management have a good relationship.”

Having a new CNA is also expected to further strengthen MCWD’s commitment to “delivering better service to our consumers while ensuring the welfare of our employees,” he added.

Donoso said he is grateful to the union, management, and members of the negotiation team for finally reaching a mutually beneficial agreement after 14 years.

The MCWD General Manager said he is also very grateful to the BOD for approving the CNA.

Benefits

MCWD information officer Minerva Gerodias said both the management and the union have agreed to grant benefits that are with legal basis.

The CNA would ensure that MCWD employees would have a safe and conducive work environment and access to healthcare benefits, professional growth and development opportunities, and selection and promotion. It would also facilitate the creation of a labor-management consultative council.

Members of the employees union and their dependents are also assured access to annual comprehensive medical and dental check-ups.

“Also included in the agreement is the conduct of continuing consultations on programs affecting the well-being of permanent employees, promotion of morale and increase of productivity that include health and medical; calamity assistance and assistance to retiring employees,” Gerodias said.

The new CNA also specifies the implementation of an educational support program in accordance with Civil Service laws and rules for professional growth and development, she added.

In addition, the water district would also provide legal assistance to employees, who are sued by a third party, in line with the performance of their assigned duties and responsibilities, provided that the case is not due to the employee’s alleged negligence.

Harmonious Relationship

MEU President Samuel Suson described the agreement as a momentous milestone for the union and its members.

“Finally, after 14 years of negotiations, we have succeeded in achieving a new CNA. This is a testament to the cooperative and harmonious relationship that the union, management, and board have,” Suson said.

The Philippine Constitution grants government workers the right to form unions and engage in collective negotiations.

