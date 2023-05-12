KINUTIL. A Tribute Art Exhibit honoring Prof. Raymund Fernandez by UP Cebu’s Jose T. Joya Gallery

The Jose T. Joya Gallery in UP Cebu is pleased to present KINUTIL: A Tribute Art Exhibit Honoring Prof. Raymund Fernandez, curated by Prof. Jay Nathan T. Jore.

This exhibition will be Prof. Raymund’s first tribute show nearly a decade after retirement. A total of 69 UP Cebu Fine Arts alum artists will be participating in this show in appreciation of his contribution to the fine arts community.

In celebration of Prof. Fernandez’ years of service and unwavering commitment to teaching, the UP Cebu Fine Arts Alumni will be showcasing tribute works in recognition of his artistic vision that helped direct the growth of the UP Cebu Fine Arts Program. They are also joined by a selection of writers who, through the years, have been Prof. Raymund’s close collaborators.

The 3-week exhibition is part of UP Cebu‘s presentation for Gabii sa Kabilin tour, which will happen this evening of May 12, 2023. It is open to the public every Monday – Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

In addition, on May 18, 2023, an Artists’ lecture event by Prof. Raymond Fernandez will be held at the Qube Gallery, co-organized by Joya Gallery.

For more information, please contact UP Joya Gallery by email at [email protected].

